CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,214 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 195.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 14.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 275,948 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 25.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $284,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,686 shares of company stock worth $74,431,241. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

