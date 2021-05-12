CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,664 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

