CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.