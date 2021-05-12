CWM Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

