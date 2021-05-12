CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,146 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

