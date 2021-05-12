CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $41.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

