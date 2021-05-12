CWM Advisors LLC Sells 29,686 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 11,706.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 670.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

