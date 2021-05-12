Cwm LLC Buys 958 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 307.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,727,000.

MDYG stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

