Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Clearfield by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,331,913.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,164. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

