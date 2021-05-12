Cwm LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 815.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

