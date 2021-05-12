Cwm LLC Has $110,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

