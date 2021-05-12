Cwm LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

