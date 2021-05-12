Cwm LLC Has $90,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

