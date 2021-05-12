Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $2,245.30 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2,245.30 or 0.04025701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $21,208.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,238 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

