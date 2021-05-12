DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $128,966.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.