Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

