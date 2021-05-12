Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.