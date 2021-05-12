Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.