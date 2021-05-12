Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.76 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.13 and a 200-day moving average of $411.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

