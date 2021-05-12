Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 50,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average of $230.00. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

