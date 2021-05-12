Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 13,201 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Several research firms have commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.