Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

