Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 33,038 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

