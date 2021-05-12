Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

NYSE DAC traded down $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 1,160,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

