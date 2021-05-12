Daniel C. Croteau Purchases 1,400 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. UFP Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

