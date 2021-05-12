DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.33 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00008742 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $98.33 million and $10.32 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.81 or 0.00622433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00248773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.40 or 0.01187549 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034436 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

