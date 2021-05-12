Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DARE stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

