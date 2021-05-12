Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III Sells 11,800 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

