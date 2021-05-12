Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III Sells 11,800 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.07.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
