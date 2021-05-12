Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund Sells 6,942 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

