David Loasby Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

David Loasby raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

FIS opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.