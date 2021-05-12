David Loasby Has $437,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

David Loasby trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 53,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 60.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

