David Loasby Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

David Loasby cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $247.99. 29,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,246. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

