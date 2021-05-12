David Loasby Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

David Loasby boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.3% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $14,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. 10,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

