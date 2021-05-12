David Loasby Sells 702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $361,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

