David Loasby Sells 79 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

David Loasby decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $461.81. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.40 and a 200 day moving average of $475.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

