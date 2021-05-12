David Loasby Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

David Loasby lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 1.2% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. David Loasby’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 over the last 90 days.

AMJ stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.