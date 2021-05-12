DECENT Price Tops $0.0181 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $928,946.53 and approximately $2,836.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00070946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00317499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.