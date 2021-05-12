Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.