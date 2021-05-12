Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.58 or 0.00715366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.79 or 0.01966672 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

