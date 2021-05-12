DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,400 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Avnet by 32.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

