DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,149 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 930.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

