DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,079 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $1,571,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

