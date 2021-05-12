DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 530 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

