DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,556 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

