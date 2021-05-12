DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

