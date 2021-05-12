DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,962 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

ETR opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.