Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

ROO stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 249.55 ($3.26). 2,239,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,945. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.