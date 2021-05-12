Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

