Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

