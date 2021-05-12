Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $225.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $854.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.00. 14,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

